The Greatest Showman lands its 20th week as Number 1 album

There's no stopping the chart juggernaut that is The Greatest Showman – the smash movie's cast recording has claimed the Number 1 spot for an incredible 20th week.



While it's not been a straight run at the top – the longest it’s managed consecutively is 11 weeks – The Greatest Showman is now level with Ed Sheeran's Divide for weeks at Number 1, and on the leaderboard for longest reign of the Official Albums Chart it’s challenging classics like the Beatles' Hard Day's Night and With the Beatles (21 weeks), Elvis's GI Blues (22 weeks) and Adele's 21 (23 weeks).



The Greatest Showman soundtrack is also fast-approaching the one million combined sales mark, currently on 911,000.



Meanwhile, George Ezra's Staying at Tamara's remains at Number 2 for a second week.



The Greatest Showman’s strongest competition this week came from 5 Seconds of Summer – their third album Youngblood goes in at Number 3. Meanwhile, Everything is Love – Beyoncé and Jay-Z's first collaborative album as The Carters, surprise-released on Saturday evening – is brand new at 5, on digital sales and streaming alone; and legendary Smiths' guitarist Johnny Marr is new at 7 with Call the Comet.



Rapper Nas is new at 16 with Kanye West-produced Nasir, while Christina Aguilera returns to the Official Albums Chart with Liberation at 17, and thanks to a retail promotion Paul Simon's The Ultimate Collection zooms 138 slots to Number 19.



Linkin Park guitarist Mike Shinoda is new at 20 with debut solo album Post Traumatic; Liam Gallagher's As You Were bounds 18 places to return to the top flight at 21; singer Wilko Johnson's first new material in three decades, Blow Your Mind, starts at 24; and in anticipation of the imminent release of the Mamma Mia sequel, ABBA's Gold rises eight to 25.

