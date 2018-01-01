Cher gets uncomfortable watching personal life portrayed in stage show

Cher wants to "stick needles" in her eyes when watching aspects of her personal life being portrayed in her new stage musical The Cher Show.

The jukebox musical, which feature songs from Cher's back catalogue, chronicles her life from her childhood in Los Angeles to her reinvention as a pop icon and movie star, following her days in pop duo Sonny & Cher and the end of her turbulent marriage to Sonny Bono.

The production, which features three actresses playing Cher over different time periods, opened for previews early in June (18) in Chicago, Illinois ahead of a transfer to Broadway in New York later this year, and the Believe singer admitted on The Graham Norton Show that it was hard to watch some of the personal elements in the show.

"I have seen a piece of it and will see it all in Chicago," she explained. "It was a bit nerve-wracking to see so many personal things portrayed that you thought was a good idea to talk about once but, to see it on stage, you just want to stick needles in your eyes."

The 72-year-old's career is still going strong, with an album currently in the works and an appearance in movie musical Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again about to hit cinemas, and the singer shared that she never expected to be working at her age, and doesn't know when she'll stop.

In the movie, a sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia!, Cher plays the mother of Meryl Streep's character Donna, but she insisted she wasn't offended to be offered the role, despite being only four years older than the Oscar winner.

"I am older than her - by four years! When they asked I said, 'That's absolutely fine, that's cool,'" she said, before adding that she didn't have much say about her casting in the film.

"My agent called me and said, 'You're in the new Mamma Mia film' and then hung up. I didn't have much choice!" she joked.

