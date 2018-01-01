NEWS Destiny's Child in talks to record Charlie's Angels soundtrack Newsdesk Share with :







Destiny's Child has reportedly been approached to record a song for the new Charlie's Angels movie.



The legendary girl group topped charts around the world when they released Independent Women in 2000, which was first featured on the soundtrack to the Charlie's Angels film starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.



A new reboot being helmed by Elizabeth Banks is now in the works with Lupita Nyong'o and Kristen Stewart both rumoured to be starring in the project, and a source has claimed that the studio is keen for Destiny's Child to repeat history and create a new track for the feature.



"Sony Pictures credits the group’s smash hit, Independent Women, for much of the last movie’s success and is actively courting the group with hopes they will reunite to record another song for the forthcoming reboot," the insider told Metro.co.uk.



And though the source alluded that the trio - which consists of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams - are interested in the gig, the Survivor singers wish to open negotiations that will ensure they have autonomy over the project.



"The group is open to a reunion but the delay has been caused by the fact that they would like complete ownership of their name and music as both are still owned by Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles (who managed Destiny's Child)," the source explained. "If they can come to an agreement that works for everyone the group will then begin talks with Sony about the soundtrack."



The three-piece are said to be "especially excited" about their potential involvement due to the possible inclusion of Lupita, who was first rumoured to be up for an Angel role last September (17).

