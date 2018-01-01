Edgar Wright making documentary about art rockers Sparks

Director Edgar Wright's next project will be a documentary about U.S. band Sparks.

The art rock duo, consisting of brothers Russell and Ron Mael, are famed for their quirky outfits and attitude as well as their 1974 hit This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us.

Edgar, whose 2017 movie Baby Driver earned Oscar nominations for sound mixing and editing, has now told IndieWire that he is working on a film about Sparks and filmed the band's concert at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London last month (May18).

He also shared that he had been "scouring their archives" and added: "I have been a fan of them since I saw them on (U.K. chart show) Top of The Pops in 1979, and when I had (their 1979 single) Beat the Clock on vinyl."

Edgar subsequently publicised the new film on Twitter, linking to the article and writing: "It's not the only thing I'm currently developing, but I can confirm this IS in the works. Most exciting."

The Shaun of the Dead filmmaker explained that the Sparks documentary might not be the "next movie" his fans see in cinemas but that he was "working on it".

He is also signed up to direct his first animated feature, Shadows, which he has written with British comedian David Walliams.

The 44-year-old has been coy about the plot of the DreamWorks movie, but told Deadline in a statement: "When the Shadows concept was suggested to me, I could see the poster, the title sequence and pretty much the whole movie. It's a blast writing this and to have one of my oldest friends in comedy, David Walliams, along for the adventure is a thrill."

Although Sparks struggled for popularity in their homeland, they have been hugely popular in the U.K.