2-4-1 Emeli Sande, Steps & Nile Rodgers & Chic Greenwich Music Time tickets

Emeli Sande, Steps & Nile Rodgers & Chic headline summer's Greenwich Music Time concert series, which returns to the world heritage-listed Old Royal Naval College in July. Transforming The Old Royal Naval College's riverside location into the ultimate open-air venue, Greenwich Music Time has hosted concerts from the likes of Ray Davies, George Benson, Little Mix, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, The Jacksons, Goldfrapp, Jools Holland, Jamie Cullum and many more since its inception in 2013. Providing music fans with the opportunity to experience a variety of outdoor concerts against the backdrop of Greenwich's historic landscape, the event has proved hugely popular and celebrates its 5th anniversary in 2018.Tuesday July 3rdEmeli SandeThursday July 5thStepsFriday July 6thNile Rodgers & CHIC