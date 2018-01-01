2-4-1 Emeli Sande, Steps & Nile Rodgers & Chic Greenwich Music Time tickets

Emeli Sande, Steps & Nile Rodgers & Chic headline summer’s Greenwich Music Time concert series, which returns to the world heritage-listed Old Royal Naval College in July and we have an AMAZING 2-4-1 deal to you!
Transforming The Old Royal Naval College’s riverside location into the ultimate open-air venue, Greenwich Music Time has hosted concerts from the likes of Ray Davies, George Benson, Little Mix, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, The Jacksons, Goldfrapp, Jools Holland, Jamie Cullum and many more since its inception in 2013. Providing music fans with the opportunity to experience a variety of outdoor concerts against the backdrop of Greenwich’s historic landscape, the event has proved hugely popular and celebrates its 5th anniversary in 2018. Greenwich Music Time 2018: Exclusive 2-4-1 Offer
Tuesday July 3rd
Emeli Sande
Thursday July 5th
Steps
Friday July 6th
Nile Rodgers & CHIC