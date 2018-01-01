NEWS Iggy Azalea cheers on Demi Lovato after relapse reveal Newsdesk Share with :







Rapper Iggy Azalea has reached out to her good friend Demi Lovato after the singer revealed her struggles with sobriety in new song Sober.



Demi released the track, which detailed a recent relapse in the lyrics, on Thursday (21Jun18), apologising to family and friends for boozing after being free from alcohol and other substances for six years.



Iggy was deeply moved by the honest song and took to Twitter soon after hearing the music to support her friend.



"waking up listening to @ddlovato 'sober' (sic)," the Australian hip-hop star tweeted. "Im proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY. Im here for you friend! (you know this) I pray you'll choose recovery again.



"All of us who love you only want to see you happy and heathy (healthy)," she wrote, concluding the message with three heart emojis.



Iggy then injected some humour into the situation by recalling the silly events that took place when she helped to celebrate Demi's six-year sober anniversary in March (18), before solidifying her lifelong devotion to her friend.



"I was there the day we sung you happy birthday for 6 years sober," she shared. "I jumped a random persons fence in my PJs (pyjamas) to come get you, even when you had no clue i was gonna pop up on your a**. lmao (laughing my a** off).



"I am prepared to keep doing crazy s**t b**ch. deal with it cause I love you (sic)."



The Confident star, who previously overcame a cocaine addiction, also received support from her fans after the release of her moving song, with devotees praising Demi for her honesty.

