Kanye West tearfully embraces Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton show

Kanye West tearfully embraced his friend Virgil Abloh at his debut Louis Vuitton menswear show on Thursday (21Jun18).

The rapper and the fashion designer have been pals since they did an internship at Fendi together in 2009, with Abloh kicking off his brand Off-White in 2013 following their artistic collaboration.

Abloh was named as head of menswear at Louis Vuitton in March (18) and presented his first line for the French luxury label at the Palais Royal as part of Paris Fashion Week: Men's on Thursday (21Jun18) afternoon. At the conclusion of the runway show, which was inspired by prisms, an emotional Abloh took a bow and then made a beeline for Kanye.

A video posted on social media shows the pair both crying as they hug during the momentous occasion.

Other celebrities at the spectacle included Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Kylie Jenner. Kylie's rapper boyfriend Travis Scott sat next to her one the front row, while Rihanna, J Balvin, Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid were also in attendance.

Abloh's first show kicked off with a parade of male models walking the rainbow-hued runway in head-to-toe white outfits, including suits with baggy trousers and cargo pants with pockets which were matched with utilitarian sweatshirts.

Hip-hop star Kid Cudi rocked the runway in a pale mint trouser and hoodie combination that was worn with tailored jacket, while other models sported coats with sharp labels, tailored shirts, baggy trousers and blazers with painterly prints.

The show closed with a model wearing a silver spacesuit-like top and carrying an iridescent bag made from clear PVC.