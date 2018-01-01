NEWS Dave Grohl apologises to James Corden after 'uncomfortable' Carpool Karaoke experience Newsdesk Share with :







Dave Grohl was forced to apologise to James Corden after the Foo Fighters branded their Carpool Karaoke experience "uncomfortable".



The rock band appeared on the musical segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden in September last year (17), belting out classics including All My Life, Best Of You and Learn To Fly.



But the rockers labelled the experience "a little uncomfortable" to press shortly afterward, garnering an angry text from the TV host.



“I got a f**king text from him that morning. He was like, ‘What the f**k, dude?’" lead singer Dave told British newspaper The Sun on Wednesday (20June28).



“I was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god!’ I had to text him back and was like: ‘No dude, that’s not what we meant.’



“What we were trying to say was it was uncomfortable to sit in a car and try to sing our own songs. If we were singing Queen songs or Led Zeppelin songs or Beatles songs, it would have been fine. But to sit there and sing your own songs...?we felt weird about it."



He added: “I felt so bad when it came out in the press - ‘Foo Fighters had a terrible time, they hated the whole f**king thing’. We didn’t. He’s such a sweet guy.”



The Everlong hitmakers told British publication NME at the time that the lengthy sketch with "music lover" James had become a little tiresome.



“By hour three in the dude’s car, it got less fun. It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Center, that felt like we were done. But it was like, ‘This is halfway’," guitarist Pat Smear said of the skit at the time.



But Dave confirmed they have since made up, with the funnyman inviting the Big Me rockers back on The Late Late Show for a second time on Wednesday night. They appeared on the CBS hit show during a special four-part series filmed in London and screened on Sky One, alongside a bumper line-up of A-list stars including Orlando Bloom, Cher, Sir Paul McCartney and Niall Horan.

