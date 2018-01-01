Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson confirm engagement

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have confirmed their engagement after weeks of speculation.

The Side to Side hitmaker began dating the Saturday Night Live comedian in May (18), but their romance quickly escalated and last week (ends15Jun18) speculation began to circulate that the couple were engaged to wed.

The funnyman finally addressed the rumours on Wednesday's (20June18) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, dubbing the news "lit."

Speaking to Pete alongside actor Robert Pattinson, TV host Jimmy jokingly remarked: "You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show."

"But I did though!" Pete retorted, adding: "I feel like I won a contest. So sick."

When asked how he's handling it all, the comedian replied: "It's f**king lit, Jimmy", and joked that men were walking past him and tipping their hat as a sign of respect. "Some dude came up to me and was like: 'Yo man, you gave me hope'. I didn't know I was that ugly," he laughed.

It's the first time either of the pair have spoken publicly about their engagement, although both Ariana and Pete have appeared to confirm the news in numerous posts on social media.

Ariana told fans she was "so happy" and "excited" on Twitter, while on Saturday, Pete shared a photo on Instagram which appeared to show the Break Free singer wearing an engagement ring. It included the caption: "You know what you'd dream it be like? It's better than that."

The couple has also reportedly moved into a $16 million (£12 million) Manhattan apartment together, according to TMZ.

The pair were spotted out and about in New York City shopping for homewares after the songstress told her fans on Instagram they "had no furniture."