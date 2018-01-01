Cardi B plans to take her baby daughter on tour

Cardi B is planning on bringing her baby daughter on tour with her in September (18).

The rapper and her Migos star fiance Offset are currently expecting their first child together, with Cardi expected to give birth next month (Jul18).

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is due to be joining Bruno Mars as the support act on his tour just two months after the baby arrives and has now insisted that she won't spend any time apart from her newborn - no matter how hectic her work schedule becomes.

"What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby," she explained in a cover interview for Rolling Stone, in which she was photographed alongside her husband-to-be. "Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, make-up done, performing. I don't want to miss one second. I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter."

In the chat, Cardi went on to detail how her pregnancy came as a surprise. Even though Offset, also known as Kiari Cephus, was “smiling really hard" when the Bodak Yellow hitmaker broke the news to him over FaceTime, she also admitted to initially being a little apprehensive about starting a family.

"A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career," the 25-year-old noted.

However, Cardi now appears to have everything worked out when it comes to motherhood - except for how it may affect her open and honest social media presence.

"I'm iffy about (sharing images of her daughter online)," she reasoned. "My feelings get hurt when people online talking about family members. I think I'll kill somebody if somebody talking about my child like that (sic)."