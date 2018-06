Collabro are the world’s most successful musical theatre group, hailing from the UK.They have performed across the globe to standing ovations, from the US, Japan and Canada. The Britain’s Got Talent winners have had a number 3 top ten albums, three sell-out tours with the fourth and biggest ever tour set for 2019.Check out the Music News exclusive interview with Collabro on the red carpet of the Classic Brits last week below.See all dates below and book presale tickets through our trusted official partner Ticketmaster