NEWS Blue Ivy Carter embarrassed by video of parents in bed at On The Run II gig Newsdesk Share with :







Blue Ivy Carter reacted with pure embarrassment when she was confronted by a video of her parents Beyonce and JAY-Z rolling around "in bed" during their On The Run II Tour.



The six-year-old was in the audience at the London Stadium gig with her pals when she was spotted apparently reacting in horror after a racy clip of her parents was played on the giant screens.



In a video posted on Instagram, Blue can be seen raising her eyebrows and frowning at the offending visual.



As the video continued she also turned away, covered her eyes, and crouched down beneath the barrier out of sight in response to her parents frolicking.



“Lol… poor baby wasn’t trying to be traumatised,” one fan commented on the video.



It's not the first PG-13 moment involving her parents Blue's been forced to witness.



On their opening night in Cardiff on 6 June (18), her mum was seen in videos twerking vigorously on husband Jay to song Bam from his 4:44 album.



The couple appear to be back on track following a rocky period in their 10-year marriage which followed the 99 Problems rapper's confession that he'd been unfaithful to the Single Ladies hitmaker.



Throughout the OTR II tour the couple have shared personal videos of their life with the audience and one of the clips show the couple, dressed in white, renewing their vows in the presence of their eldest daughter, and their twins Sir and Rumi, 12 months.



A Twitter account for the tour captioned a still of the couple from the clip: "Beyonce & JAY-Z renewed their vows together with Blue and The Twins."



Meanwhile on Saturday, the couple delighted fans by dropping a long-rumoured joint album on streaming service Tidal. Everything Is Love was announced at the end of their London Stadium show, and the stars also dropped a six-minute music video for the project's lead single, Apes**t.

