Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson move into $16 million apartment

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have reportedly moved into a luxury apartment together.



The couple has been enjoying a whirlwind romance since May (18), reportedly getting engaged with a $100,000 (£76,000) diamond ring and getting matching "H2GKMO" ("honest to God, knock me out") tattoos.



And on Wednesday TMZ reported Ariana and Pete has moved into a $16 million (£12,154,400) apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood in New York City, part of a luxury complex designed by the late Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid.



According to editors at the website, the couple's new pad is more than 4,000 sq. ft. (372 sq. m.) in size with five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, plus a view of the Empire State Building.



Ariana and Pete's new home is sited within a complex that has a fitness centre, a 75-foot (23-metre) sky-lit pool, plus a private IMAX theatre and the couple now boast British singer-songwriter Sting as a neighbour, reported the website.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday the lovestruck pair were spotted doing some furniture shopping at trendy Restoration Hardware.



In pictures obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Into You singer, who was dressed in an over-sized brown sweatshirt and Gucci thigh-high boots, looked carefree and happy as she headed out to peruse homewares with the Saturday Night Live regular.



The songstress implied the shopping trip was very necessary after revealing to her fans on social media she had moved into a new apartment that had "no furniture".



Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Break Free hitmaker shared a photo of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants alongside the caption: "Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines.

