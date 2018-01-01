Miranda Lambert answers rumours in her music

Country singer Miranda Lambert communicates honest answers to the "lies" that are spread about her on social media in her music.

The Mama's Broken Heart hitmaker hit headlines earlier this year for allegedly romancing Evan Felker while both musicians were still in relationships, with reports he was still married.

Lambert has yet to comment on the rumours, but she insists that if fans want to know the truth about her life, they should listen to her music.

"With social media, it's a whole other thing, and it's such bulls**t," she tells website HITS Daily Double. "I'm thankful for the drama of it all because it gets sillier and sillier."

"They make up so many lies, no one can know the truth," she adds. "The truth is it's in my music if you listen close enough. I took three months off all socials in 2015. I loved it. I realised I wasn't picking up my phone looking at Twitter and Instagram. I wrote 75 songs in six months because I wasn't using my mind staring at mindless s**t. I took a week off a little while ago, and it felt so good."

The 34 year old pours her heart out in songs and she's not afraid to be fully authentic in her lyrics.

"I am who I am," she says. "I am honest about being flawed. That's all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts."

Miranda ended her marriage with fellow country star Blake Shelton in 2015 after four years as man and wife.