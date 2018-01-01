Shawn Mendes promises fans he'll make BTS collaboration happen

Singer Shawn Mendes has vowed to make his proposed collaboration with BTS a reality, even though the South Korean boyband has been too busy to schedule studio time together.

The There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back hitmaker met BTS at last year's (17) American Music Awards, where they discussed ideas for a joint project in a chat recorded for the K-pop stars' official YouTube channel.

The two acts have continued to tease fans about the idea ever since, but the new material has yet to come to fruition.

Now Shawn has addressed the hold up, admitting it's been tough to squeeze the track into their hectic schedules.

"Latest on the collaboration, they're a hard group to get with," Mendes told The Roz & Mocha Show in his native Toronto, Canada. "They're busy people. I have no lyrics on their collaboration yet."

However, Shawn isn't refusing to give up hope, because he's been a big fan of their work for a while.

"It'll happen. Promise," he said. "I can't give you a date because we haven't hung out and wrote a song yet, but it will happen. 'Cause I love them and... their fans too. So, I promise."

It's no surprise Shawn and the BTS members haven't had time to get together so far this year - Mendes' self-titled album topped the U.S. Billboard 200 earlier this month (Jun18), making the 19-year-old the third-youngest artist to earn three number one albums, behind fellow Canadian Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, BTS recently made U.S. chart history too, after their Love Yourself: Tear release became the first-ever Korean album to lead the Billboard 200.