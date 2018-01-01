Troye Sivan responds to backlash over gay songwriters meeting

Singer Troye Sivan has promised to do his part to make the next Out to Brunch inclusivity event more diverse after the inaugural meeting was bashed for its nearly all-white attendees.

The Bloom hitmaker attended the May (18) meeting, which was set up by gay songwriters and other creatives in the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community to discuss how to make Hollywood more inclusive, but a snap of the gathering went viral for all the wrong reasons, with critics noting Parson James was the only person of colour in the room.

"Love that this is happening. Sad that there appears to be no people of color in the photo," singer Todrick Hall wrote on Twitter in response to the image.

Now Troye has broken his silence about the backlash, insisting event managers never meant to exclude anyone.

"I spoke to some of the organisers. Everyone was invited," he tells GQ. "There were definitely people of colour invited, definitely women invited. People were travelling. People couldn't make it. Seeing that photo, I'm like, 'F**k, I get it.' I would be p**sed off, too."

The Australian pop star has since promised to step up to the plate and make himself accountable for next year's brunch, as he considers the lack of diversity at an event that is meant to promote inclusivity completely unacceptable.

"I don't know the backend of all this, but let's say they could only find five people who were not a white gay to invite to this thing," he muses. "That's a problem. That's one that everyone at the luncheon is aware of. Everyone's intentions are to change that in the future. That was an unfortunate, unfortunate photo of an unfortunate situation where we all looked around the room and were like, 'Well, s**t.'"