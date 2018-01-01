Kehlani accepts public apology from ex Kyrie Irving

R&B star Kehlani has expressed her gratitude to her sportsman ex Kyrie Irving after he issued a heartfelt apology for their messy 2016 split and urged fans to stop bullying her.

The couple dated for several months before its break-up, which emerged amid rumours suggesting Kehlani had cheated on the basketball ace with Canadian musician PartyNextDoor.

The You Should be Here hitmaker faced an intense backlash on social media after the claims surfaced, leading the 23-year-old to attempt suicide.

She has since moved on and made a full recovery from the traumatic period in her life, but that hasn't stopped some critics from continually bringing up the scandal to taunt Kehlani, who has even had to endure rude insults at her concerts.

Over the weekend (15-17Jun18), Boston Celtics star Kyrie revisited the relationship drama in a candid post on Instagram, expressing his sorrow at the way the situation had unfolded.

"@kehlani I'm sorry, I know this is long over due (sic)," he began. "I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure..."

The 26-year-old athlete went on to clear up the allegations of infidelity once and for all, insisting she "did not cheat or intentionally hurt" him, and called on his fans to stop harassing his ex with "negative energy".

Taking responsibility for the young fans, particularly men, who have verbally slammed Kehlani at her shows, he added, "When it starts affecting real life progress, the s**t has to stop. I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, (and) this is long overdue."

Kyrie concluded the message, which was written beside a snap of the pair, by sharing his "love" for his "bestie" Kehlani, although he insisted they are not back together.

Kehlani has since responded to the touching note, which had been shared on various blogs, including the Instagram account for The Shade Room.

Commenting on a screenshot of Kyrie's confessional post, she wrote, "The dopest part about this was the acknowledgement of his responsibly of leading young men that love him (and) go hard for him, that he has a responsibility to put his foot down where he (sees) fit. I appreciate it no matter how long it took.'