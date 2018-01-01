Harry Kush 'Grenfell Appeasement' video

Harry's music Grenfell Appeasement is a memorial for the victims and bereaved of the Grenfell disaster.
Harry has strong connections in the Grenfell community including family who he has visited since he was a baby. We should all get together be responsible and contribute towards the appeasement of the Grenfell community according to Harry.
“I’ve got much more work in the pipeline. I have set a bar and I want to exceed it because I am a perfectionist. I have a lot more work coming” says Harry Kush.
18 year old Harry Kush is from Middlesex, England. He attended Aldenham School in Hertfordshire where he learned music and singing. Harry plays the piano and has been writing and mixing his own music since the age of sixteen. He was only 15 years when he entered Harrow Has Got Talent Competition where he showed off his musical talent.
“I’ve always been a deep thinker, and at times can be caught daydreaming. I like to write down what I am feeling and return to it at a later time. I’ve been writing catchy tunes since I was 13 years. And I am mainly inspired from day to day life because if you open your eyes wide enough you can be inspired”.
Harry’s music ability was recognized very early during his school pantomimes and according to his promoters he has the talent to be a mover in the music of the 21st century. Harry has strong connections in the Grenfell community including family who he has visited since he was a baby His music Grenfell Appeasement is a memorial for the victims and bereaved of the Grenfell disaster.
“I am inspired by negative things attached to my soul and I write to comfort myself. However, I am also inspired by the positives like love, not just for me but for everybody".
Harry's music falls neatly in line with Harbour Shark philosophy which is to empower and to bring value, guidance, and light to generate solutions to problems in our communities.