Noah Cyrus posts emotional tribute to late rapper XXXTentacion

Noah Cyrus has written a touching tribute to rapper and collaborator XXXTentacion after he was killed in a shooting on Monday (18Jun18).

The controversial hip-hop star, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, died after being shot in his car in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was aged 20.

A number of rap stars, including Kanye West, have paid tribute to him online, and now Miley Cyrus' sister Noah has shared an Instagram post in which she remembered her friend, who she teamed up with on 2017 song Again.

"I dont know what to say... im sorry. and we'll miss you doesnt cut it. no one deserves to go this young," she wrote. "I found a friend in you, someone with no judgement. someone who understood what being judged felt like... I am so lucky to have called you a friend and to have a beautiful song with your voice, name and lyrics in it. at this point i feel as if im at a loss for words and nothing i say will do your justice (sic).

"Im so sorry this had to happen to you. im so sorry someone took you from your family at such a young age. im grateful to have known you the short amount of time i did. im grateful for every bit of advice you gave me. i will hold it with me forever."

She also shared a photo of him on her Instagram Stories and told fans her heart is heavy.

In addition, dance music star Diplo posted a long tribute to the "genius" rapper in which he revealed they were hoping to work together.

"He texted me this weekend it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album. I Invited him to La (Los Angeles) this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come," he shared. "I love this kid. He was gonna do so much more he promised me (sic)."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs posted a picture on Twitter of himself and XXXTentacion laughing together at a red carpet event too, and added, "One of the most interesting people I've ever met. Let's love each other while we're alive. REST IN PEACE YOUNG KING."

According to The Blast, the rapper was shot while he was exiting a motorcycle store. Police officials are investigating whether the incident was a "possible robbery" gone wrong, however, a family insider told the news outlet that they believed the shooting was "not random".