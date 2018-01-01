Scooter Braun to become a father of three

Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun is set to become a father for the third time.

The music manager, who also represents Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen, announced that his wife Yael was pregnant with their third child on social media on Monday (18Jun18), which was also his 37th birthday.

Scooter shared a series of images on Instagram, with the first in the slideshow showing him and Yael holding their two sons as they pose for the photo in the garden. Yael, the founder and chief executive of health organisation F**k Cancer, is wearing a tropical-style bikini and Scooter has his hand on her stomach.

"But the best part of this birthday is I got my wish... OUR wish... #anotherone," he wrote with happy face and love heart emojis.

The hashtag makes reference to DJ Khaled's catchphrase, and the producer commented on the slideshow, writing, "Congrats !!!!!"

The second snap showed Yael creating a love heart shape with her hands over her stomach, and the last one shows Scooter touching her belly and pulling an excited face for the camera.

Yael, who married Scooter in 2014, shared the same pictures as well as one showing their sons being curious about her tummy. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my love, let’s have another baby to celebrate."

The couple is already parents to boys Jagger, three, and Levi, 18 months.

The 37-year-old power broker's clients helped celebrate his birthday on Monday. Carly Rae sent him doughnuts which spelled out "Happy Bday Scooter", and he shared a picture of them on his Instagram Story alongside the caption, "Thanks @carlyraejepsen. It's my bday... so screw the diet. I'm eating all of it today. @yael is too."

Ariana shared a picture of the duo on her story and wrote, "Love you the most @scooterbraun happy birthday."