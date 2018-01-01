Meek Mill criticises judge again as new trial request ruling is delayed

Rapper Meek Mill has been made to wait a little longer to find out if he will be granted a new trial over his decade-old drug and gun conviction.

The Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker was jailed in November (17) after he was found to have violated the terms of his probation, relating to his original 2008 bust.

He was granted bail in April (18) after it was revealed the arresting officer had been named as part of a local police corruption scandal in his native Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Meek's lawyers have since been fighting to have his original case retried.

Meek returned to court on Monday (18Jun18) for a hearing into the matter, but Judge Genece Brinkley announced she had yet to make a decision on the petition, and instead declared a ruling would be made "in due time".

In addition to seeking a new trial, the rapper is also trying to have Brinkley removed from his case altogether, claiming she has been waging war against him over a personal vendetta.

A group of fans greeted Meek as he arrived at the Philadelphia courthouse on Monday, and after the hearing, he addressed the crowd, expressing his gratitude for their ongoing support.

"Thank you to everyone coming out and standing up for me. It means a lot to me," he said. "I spent Father's Day with my son last night. If it wasn't for people like y'all I wouldn't be here today to spend time like that with my son. So, I wanna say thank y'all (sic)."

Meek also hit out at Brinkley for continuing to delay his fight for justice, telling local news station CBS3, "I feel like what went on in the courtroom today is disgraceful."