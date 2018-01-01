Cool & Dre waited 15 years to work with JAY-Z

Hip-hop producers Cool & Dre are still in awe at having been invited to work with JAY-Z and Beyonce on their first joint album, 15 years after first meeting the rap icon.

The superstar couple surprised fans on Saturday night (16Jun18) with the unexpected release of the album Everything Is Love, and one of their collaborators, Marcello 'Cool' Antonio Valenzano, has since taken to Instagram to marvel at the dream come true.

Together with his longtime production partner Andre 'Dre' Christopher Lyon, the duo contributed beats to the tracks Summer, 713, and Black Effect, in addition to the single Salud!, which does not currently feature on the album.

"Dre and I have worked our entire career for this moment (sic)," he captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair in the studio, with JAY-Z pictured in the background. "We've been chasing the music our entire lives and it took us out the streets of North Miami and put us here in this room in Paris with Jay Z. I still can't believe it."

"I wanna thank Jay for believing in our talent and giving us the opportunity to create with him and the Queen," Cool continued. "@beyonce thank you so much for giving us this opportunity of a lifetime and allowing us into your creative space. The last couple weeks have been truly life changing and to God be all the glory."

The beatmaker went on to give a special shout out to mutual friend Juan Perez, who helped to connect the producers with his longtime business partner JAY-Z, nicknamed "Hov", over a decade ago.

"Yo OG (Original Gangster) Juan we did it!," Cool added. "15 years after you introduced me to Hov we finally got it done!!! Thank you bro (sic). Everything Is Love is out now!! Sincerely Summer, 713 ' Black Effect & Salud is our small contribution to this masterpiece (sic). I hope you all enjoy. Luv (sic)!"

Cool wasn't the only collaborator to celebrate the album's release on social media - rapper Quavo took to Twitter to share a link to the video for Apes**t, the track on which his band Migos features, which was also produced by Pharrell Williams.

Everything Is Love, credited to The Carters, is the first studio album from Beyonce and JAY-Z, real name Shawn Carter, although they have previously teamed up for hits like Crazy In Love, '03 Bonnie & Clyde, Drunk In Love, Shining, and Top Off.

It debuted on their streaming service Tidal, but was added to rival platforms like iTunes and Spotify on Monday (18Jun18).