Zayn Malik refusing to 'put a label' on renewed Gigi Hadid relationship

Pop star Zayn Malik is hesitant to "put a label" on the status of his rekindled romance with model Gigi Hadid.

The young couple announced its split in March (18) after two years of dating, but just weeks later, it appeared the former One Direction singer had reunited with Gigi, as they were spotted sharing a kiss on the streets of New York City.

They remained silent about the on/off relationship, but they appeared to be going strong earlier this month (Jun18), when Gigi posted an Instagram Stories snap of herself lying in her man's arms following the Ocean's 8 movie premiere in the Big Apple.

Zayn's face was not included in the shot, but his dyed blond hair and distinctive arm tattoos were clearly on display, which left fans with little doubt that the guy she was hanging out with was the British musician.

Now the Pillowtalk hitmaker has confirmed they are spending time together again, although he stops short of going into detail about their renewed relationship.

"We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations," he tells GQ magazine.

However, the 25-year-old makes it clear they are still very much in one another's lives, often spending time together on a new farm he purchased in Pennsylvania

"We have horses," he reveals, referring to one shared steed as "Cool".

"We're still really good friends, and we're still in contact," Zayn adds. "No bad blood."

The singer admits Gigi has helped him embrace a more optimistic view of the world over the years, after battling severe anxiety which crippled the start of his solo career and the promotion for his 2016 album, Mind of Mine.

"I had a very negative outlook on things," he reflects. "That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle."

Gigi has also been helping Zayn organise his calendar as he works on his sophomore album, explaining she's good with "dates", and hinting at a future together.

"She doesn't handle my ?nances yet," he quips. "We'll get to that eventually."

Zayn's comments to GQ emerge two months after he confessed their romance had inspired his new single, Let Me, which he wrote while they were still together.

"I was in love, and I think that's pretty evident," he told radio host Ryan Seacrest.

"I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do," he shared of their break-up. "Things change, and we move forward in life. Times change, but that's what I was thinking when I wrote it."