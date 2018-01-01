Tommy Lee's son looking to 'move on' from family feud

Tommy Lee's eldest son with ex-wife Pamela Anderson has urged his father to quit airing out their family issues online.

The former Motley Crue star reignited his fall out with Brandon Lee over Father's Day weekend (16-17Jun18) after the rocker posted an old photo of himself with his father on Instagram, and shared how being a dad to the 22-year-old and his younger brother Dylan "ain't easy".

"Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don't know the value of things," he wrote. "If they break something, they don't care because they know they'll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don't care because so many people tell them it's OK. I never wanted this for my kids."

Calling out the boys' mother, Pamela, Tommy continued, "I know I'm not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren't good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind."

"I love them dearly, don't get me wrong, but man, sometimes it's really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals," he added. "Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood .... I love my boys but they can be a**holes too...and that's the truth (sic)..."

Brandon didn't appreciate his father's candid confession, and responded by lashing out at the musician and uploading a video of Tommy apparently unconscious from their initial fight in March (18).

"Remember what happened last time you said this s**t? night night," Brandon captioned the footage. "Who the f**k are you? Just move on dude... WE ALL HAVE. or I'll put you right back to f**king sleep."

He has since decided to address the father/son feud in a more mature manner with a new Instagram message to his dad.

"Tommy," he writes on Instagram. "If you want to bad mouth me, do it (to) my face. You post something for the world to see, saying that I'm a bad kid and my mom is a bad mother, what do you expect? Seriously, who's the fkn (f**king) adult here? How would you even know if I'm a bad kid, you're not even around enough to know what kind of person I am. I understand that your feelings must be hurt still about how things went down. But please stop posting all of this on social media, it's making us all act like kids. Let's just drop it dude..."

The rocker has yet to respond to his son's public plea.