Pink recalls marriage breakdown in emotional Father's Day post

Pink recalled the day she announced her separation from Carey Hart in a touching tribute to her dad on Sunday (17Jun18).

The Raise Your Glass singer marked Father's Day on Sunday by sharing a paparazzi snap on Instagram showing her wrapped up in a coat, scarf, hat and covered by large sunglasses as she walks outside with her dad Jim.

She revealed the photo was taken on 21 February 2008, when it was announced her marriage to the motocross racer "was broken, and over", and she remembered how Jim "jumped on a train" and came to New York to support her on that tough day.

"I will remember this day forever. I walked out of my hotel room alone, and this paparazzi said to me 'how’s the divorce going pink,'" she wrote. "And after I told him a couple of things I won’t repeat here, I cried. I turned around. And I went back inside. I called my dad."

After he arrived, he told her they were getting out of her hotel room and the picture was taken as they took to the New York streets.

"He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it," she continued. "He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked. He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself."

The singer, who concluded by "thanking her stars" for her dad, ended up reconciling with Carey, and they confirmed they were back together in February 2010. Pink and Carey, who married in 2006, have since welcomed two children, daughter Willow, seven, and son Jameson, who was born in December 2016.