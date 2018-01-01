NEWS Jorja Smith leads new entries on UK album chart Newsdesk Share with :







5 Seconds Of Summer are the latest act to take on The Greatest Showman in the race for this week's Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The Australian band's third album Youngblood is currently perched at Number 2, behind the Motion Picture Cast Recording by 3,000 combined sales and streams at the halfway stage of the chart week.



The group's last collection, Sounds Good Feels Good, debuted at Number 1 in October 2015. Check out 5SOS's complete Official Chart history here.



If The Greatest Showman holds its position, it'll notch up a mammoth 20 non-consecutive weeks at the summit - the same number of weeks Ed Sheeran's Divide managed at the top across 2017/2018.



British musician Johnny Marr is also set to make a strong debut this week with his latest album Call The Comet, currently at Number 5, while Christina Aguilera is on track to net her fourth Top 10 set with Liberation; her first album in six years starts at Number 8.



Meanwhile, Linkin Park guitarist Mike Shinoda opens at Number 9 with his debut solo album Post Traumatic, singer Wilko Johnson's first new material in three decades, Blow Your Mind, starts at 17, and Nas' new Kanye-produced album Nasir is at 19.



Further down, three new albums are set to enter this week's albums Top 40: The Darkness' Live At Hammersmith is at 21, Hope Downs by Australian band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever at 24, and Living Proof, the third album by US band State Champs, at 32.



Finally, several albums are on course to re-enter the Official Albums Chart this week thanks to various retail promotions. Paul Simon retrospective The Ultimate Collection re-enters at 13 ahead of his UK tour next month, Liam Gallagher's As You Were zooms from 43 to 15, Stereophonics' Best Of - Decade In The Sun vaults to 31, the Mamma Mia soundtrack climbs to 33, and A Real Labour Of Love by UB40 ft. Ali, Astro & Mickey vaults 15 spots to 38.

