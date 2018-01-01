NEWS Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato are battling George Ezra for UK No.1 single Newsdesk Share with :







It looks like Jess Glynne's seventh stint at Number 1 could be over after just a week.



I'll Be There, Jess' record-extending chart-topper, has slipped to Number 4 in this week's Official Chart Update, the midweek sales flash based on sales and streams of the past three days.



Jess Glynne, the British female with the most UK Number 1 singles ever, could be dethroned by Clean Bandit, her chart rivals from last Friday's Official Chart. Featuring Demi Lovato, Solo could become Clean Bandit's fourth UK Number 1 on Friday, and Demi's first.



Clean Bandit are 1,300 combined sales and streams ahead of George Ezra, who rises two to 2 with Shotgun. Tom Walker is also set for a Top 5 climb, rising three to Number 5 with Leave A Light On.



Boosted by a performance on The Graham Norton Show, Years & Years rise five places and could net their third UK Top 10 single this Friday with If You're Over Me at Number 7, plus Maroon 5 are also on the up - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B shifts four to 12. 5 Seconds Of Summer are also set to scale the Top 40, climbing seven slots with Youngblood (15).



Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande new track Bed currently lays at Number 17, potentially the highest new entry of the week, one position ahead of Jonas Blue's Rise ft. Jack & Jack, which lifts 13 to Number 18.



Finally, emo-rap star Juice WRLD continues his ascent up the Official Chart with Lucid Dreams, jumping nine to Number 30.

