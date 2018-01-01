Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin caught kissing in New York

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have sealed their re-romance with a kiss.

The former flames were caught on camera smooching in New York’s Domino Park on Saturday (16Jun18), and then they were spotted locking lips in Rockefeller Park.

Justin and Hailey originally dated back in early 2016, but they split and fell out as friends.

They sparked reconciliation rumours earlier this month, after they were spotted vacationing together in Miami, Florida.

In one picture published online, Hailey was seen helping Justin dry off on the balcony of their hotel room, and the couple was also spotted together at a VOUS church conference and at dinner at Casa Tua and the LIV nightclub.

The 24-year-old and Hailey's vacation came a month after the model was linked to another Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes. She denied the romance rumours in May (18), insisting the Stitches singer was "super-lovely" but she was "single" following a reported date night at the Met Gala.

She recently revealed she had become friends with Justin again.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time," she told the The Sunday Times. "I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was.

"We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that... We just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

Meanwhile, Justin didn't let his new romance take over Father's Day on Sunday (17Jun18) - he shared a touching tribute to his dad, beneath a black and white snap of Jeremy Bieber holding his newborn son, Justin.

"Dad I love you more than words... I would do absolutely anything for you," Justin wrote. "I can’t wait to hug and kiss you Happy Father’s Day."