Chris Cornell's teenage daughter remembers dad with Father's Day duet

Chris Cornell's daughter has released a duet with her late dad to honour him on Father's Day.

Toni Cornell was left fatherless when the rocker took his own life in May, 2017 following a Soundgarden show in Detroit, Michigan, but she remembered the rock icon on Sunday (17Jun18) by releasing a heartbreaking version of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U she recorded with her dad.

The teenager accompanied the new music, posted on YouTube, with a note to her dad, in which she thanked him for his support.

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much," she wrote. "You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me.

"You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

Toni, 13, has a promising music career ahead of her - she also performed Leonard Cohen's classic ballad Hallelujah with One Republic on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in August (17) as a tribute to her father and another tragic rocker, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington.

She also joined her mother, Vicky, at a vigil to mark the first anniversary of her father's death last month (May18). Tha family gathered at Chris' gravesite in Los Angeles with fans and famous friends, including the late rock star's bandmates Matt Cameron, Tom Morello, and Alain Johannes, and the widows of Chester Bennington and Johnny Ramone.

"Being back at Hollywood Forever... was stepping into a place that serves as a reminder of what I've lost, a missing piece that hurts so much," Vicky said in a tweet, "but seeing you all and feeling so much love renewed my feelings of hope and gave me the strength to keep going, to continue to honor him and not lose sight of all I have to be grateful for."