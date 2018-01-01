Lance Bass praises 'incredible' surrogate as he prepares for fatherhood

Lance Bass praised the "incredible" surrogate he and husband Michael Turchin have chosen to carry their child.

The former *NSYNC member and his husband of three years are moving forward with surrogacy plans, and Lance shared how he's been dealing with the emotional process of choosing a stranger to carry his child.

"Our surrogate fell into our laps through our embryologist, who is incredible,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “She started her own surrogacy company last year. We were meeting with several companies and she said, ‘I know you haven’t decided if you’re going to go with us, but in case you do, I have a girl that’s ready to go now who I think will be perfect.’ We were like, ‘Really?’”

"She brought her over the next day and we just loved her,” Lance explained. “She was so selfless and all about wanting to give that gift to someone. I wanted to cry because it was just so special that someone would do that.”

The 39-year-old also realised that the upcoming Father's Day (17Jun18) could also be the last year he and husband Michael are without children.

“It’s looking like this might be the last Father’s Day that I’m kid-less!” he laughed. “We’ll see if the timing’s right. Who knows what wrenches might be thrown in, so we’re just crossing our fingers that it all works out.”

Lance also revealed that his close friend Lisa Vanderpump will be serving as one of the tot's godparents.

"We have a lot of things in common,” he said of his friendship with the 57-year-old. “I first met her years ago, well before she was on (Real) Housewives. I dated her best friend, so that’s how I got to know her and we just bonded over so many things.

"She loves the LGBT community and has made her whole life about giving back and creating clubs and restaurants that are very LGBT friendly. And then of course there’s our passion for dogs, which is what really bonds us!"