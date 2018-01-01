Beyonce & JAY-Z stun fans by releasing joint album, Everything Is Love

Beyonce and JAY-Z stunned fans on Saturday (16Jun18) with the release of their much-anticipated joint album, Everything Is Love.

Talk about the project has been everywhere since Beyonce released her last solo effort, Lemonade, in 2016, but the couple waited until the weekend to exclusively offer up the album, without fanfare, via the rapper's streaming service, Tidal.

The stars also dropped a six-minute music video for the project's lead single, Apes**t, as The Carters.

Everything Is Love isn't Beyonce and JAY-Z's first collaboration - they have released a dozen songs together, including Crazy in Love and Drunk in Love.

The pair is currently wowing fans onstage in Europe with the On The Run II tour. At a show in London on Friday night, the stars paid tribute to the victims of the city's Grenfell Tower fire on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

The deadly tower block inferno claimed the lives of 72 people on 14 June 2017.

Introducing the final song of the night - the couple's cover of Forever Young - at the London Stadium, Beyonce told the crowd: "I’d like to dedicate this song to the families and friends of the victims of the Grenfell fire. God bless you."

She and her husband wore green Grenfell tribute pins, in support of the Justice4Grenfell movement.

The stars will head back to North America later this summer (18) for stadium dates at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on 23 September and NRG Stadium in Beyonce's native Houston, Texas on 23 September, among others.