Mike Shinoda: 'Chester Bennington was complicated and child-like'

Linkin Park star Mike Shinoda has opened up about late bandmate Chester Bennington's character, revealing the tragic rocker was "complicated" and "child-like".

The singer committed suicide last summer (17) and his friend and bandmate is only just coming to terms with the tragedy, offering up a few truths about Chester in a new Rolling Stone interview.

Mike admits writing songs about Bennington's death for his new solo album, Post-Traumatic, made him study the late rocker like never before.

"He was really loud, and it wasn't just volume - he had a loud personality," Shinoda recalls. "We would joke that he could just go about anywhere and make friends with everybody in the place. He was just a really fun-loving dude, but he was also complicated... (He could be) really hot and cold on stuff.

"My joke with him was that he never liked a movie. If he'd seen a movie I hadn't yet, I'd ask him how it was and either it would be an 11 out of 10 or, 'I can't believe anybody ever made that movie. Who the f**k decided to put money behind such a piece of c**p? I wish I could get my money back'. That was just him."

Bennington battled depression and anxiety issues in life, but Shinoda reveals that when the singer was on form, he had a "child-like openness" that was infectious.

"It was almost random," he adds. "With some people, it would be surface-y, and with others, you'd find him telling them crazy things. Like, if he was sitting next to somebody on a plane, you'd hear him telling them all this stuff you shouldn't tell another person on a plane. It's that phenomenon.

"He'd have these moments of child-like openness and directness in a way."