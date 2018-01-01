NEWS Beyonce and JAY-Z pay tribute to Grenfell victims Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce and JAY-Z paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire during their gig in London.



The couple are currently on the U.K. leg of their On the Run II Tour, and kicked off their two-night residency at the London Stadium on Friday (15Jun18), just one day after the anniversary of the tragedy.



The deadly tower block inferno claimed the lives of 72 people on 14 June 2017, in west London. More than 70 other people were injured in the fire at the 24-storey building, which authorities believe was accidentally started by a malfunctioning fridge-freezer on the fourth floor.



Introducing the final song of the night, a cover of Jay’s Forever Young, Beyonce told the crowd: "I’d like to dedicate this song to the families and friends of the victims of the Grenfell fire. God bless you.”



Both of the music superstars wore green Grenfell tribute pins, in support of the Justice4Grenfell movement, and one audience member shared a video on Twitter showing the rapper pointing to his badge at the end of the song.



On Thursday, a memorial service was held near the site of Grenfell Tower, with singer Adele and grime artist Stormzy spotted in the crowd.



The Hello hitmaker was vocal about the injustice of the disaster, and arrived at the scene of the blaze with husband Simon Konecki last year to help those in need. Adele later visited the Chelsea Fire station in London to thank the firefighters with tea and cake.



The mother-of-one was also seen singing a rendition of Bill Withers' Lean on Me alongside survivors and family members at the memorial on Thursday.



Stormzy has repeatedly voiced his discontent with the way the British government handled the disaster, most notably during his performance at this year’s BRIT Awards.



"You’re criminals, and you’ve got the cheek to call us savages, you should do some jail-time, you should pay some damages, you should burn your house down and see if you can manage this," he rapped.

