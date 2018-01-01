Dr. Luke's lawyers slam Kesha's legal team over Katy Perry rape allegations

Producer Dr. Luke's lawyers have blasted Kesha's legal team for refusing to apologise over claims the hitmaker raped Katy Perry.

The allegation was made public earlier this week (beg11Jun18) in legal documents filed by Luke's attorneys, addressing false claims the Tik Tok singer had made about her former mentor in her ongoing legal wrangle with him.

His lawyers claimed Kesha made the allegation in a text to pal Lady Gaga, and in a new statement, released on Friday (15Jun18), they accused the Timber singer's legal team of filing the "accusation publicly".

A statement from the producer's attorneys and obtained by WENN reads: "Kesha and her legal team are fully aware that Ms. Perry has unequivocally confirmed that she was not raped by Dr. Luke. Kesha and her attorneys should be ashamed of themselves for not publicly acknowledging this and apologizing.

"Instead, they continue to publicize this and other falsehoods. In fact, Kesha' s false accusation involving Ms. Perry came to public light only because Kesha's attorneys filed the accusation publicly.

"Kesha's latest press release saying that a music executive told her that Dr. Luke had raped Katy Perry is fully contradicted by that executive. He denied saying that. Contrary to her latest defamatory press statement, the evidence, including sworn testimony, will show the full extent and scope of the scurrilous falsehoods Kesha spread.

"As the old and true adage goes: Oh what a tangled web you weave when first you practice to deceive."

Kesha initially accused Luke, real name Lukas Gottwald, of sexually, physically and emotionally abusing her in 2014 - allegations he has vehemently denied. Dr. Luke is now claiming his livelihood has suffered immensely as a result of the ongoing legal proceedings.