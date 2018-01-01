Mel B wins restraining order against ex-husband

Mel B has been handed a new restraining order against her ex-husband ahead of their latest custody hearing next month (Jul18), after revealing she was recently hospitalised for a panic attack.

Stephen Belafonte has been told he must keep his distance from the former Spice Girls star until the former couple meets in court on 16 July.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Mel B also asked the judge overseeing the pair's case to keep her ex away from her three daughters, but that request has been denied.

Belafonte has also been told he cannot record any communications between himself and the Spice Girls star.

In her latest declaration, Mel B reveals she is so afraid of her ex she was hospitalised after suffering a panic attack at the thought of seeing him. She was on her way to meet Stephen at the couple's former family home on 12 June (18) when she fell ill.

"My heart began racing and I was having extreme difficulty breathing," she explains. "I began to have flashbacks of incidents where Stephen would terrorize me in front of the children. The thought of returning to the property to face my abuser again, brought to the surface every name hurled at me, every tear I shed at the hands of Stephen, every physical beating that I suffered from him.

"Due to my extreme terror of Stephen and thought of having to be in a confined space anywhere near him again, I had a full-blown panic attack. I was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai Hospital that afternoon."

Her protective order comes two weeks after Belafonte was denied a request for an emergency restraining order against the pop star-turned-TV personality.

Belafonte filed the U.S. court motion on 2 June (18), claiming he fears for his life as the former Spice Girls singer has allegedly been telling friends she wants him dead or behind bars. He explained he has been suffering from stress, anxiety, and high blood pressure because of the supposed threat, which has landed him in hospital twice, insisting, "(The) last 12 months of my life have been a true hell."

Belafonte failed to sway the judge overseeing the case due to a lack of evidence, but he was given the opportunity to detail the issue during the couple's next hearing. Mel B, full name Melanie Brown, has yet to comment on the accusations.

She and Belafonte separated in March, 2017 after 10 years of marriage and finalised their divorce in December (17), but they have continued to clash over custody of Mel's daughter Angel, from her fling with comedian Eddie Murphy, as Belafonte wants to maintain a relationship with his former stepdaughter, insisting he raised the 11-year-old like his own child.