Meek Mill helps Philadelphia Eagles celebrate Super Bowl win at ring party

Rapper Meek Mill was finally given the opportunity to celebrate his hometown Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win on Thursday (14Jun18) by performing at their ring ceremony.

The American football stars, who adopted the MC's Dreams and Nightmares as their unofficial team anthem, clinched the NFL championship title after beating the New England Patriots in February (18), when Meek was behind bars, serving time for a probation violation.

He was released on bail in late April (18), and this week, he was invited to perform at the Eagles' special bash, as the players and coaching staff received their diamond-studded Super Bowl rings to commemorate the big victory.

Meek hit the stage with his label boss and mentor Rick Ross, and performed tracks like Ima Boss, 1942 Flows, Litty, and Dreams and Nightmares.

"If I ever had to say I had my best night in prison, it was the day the Eagles won the f**king Super Bowl," Meek told the crowd, which included Eagles stars Alshon Jeffery, Corey Clement, LeGarrette Blount, Zach Ertz, and Torrey Smith, as well as fellow Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native, rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

During the party, Meek and Rick were also given the opportunity to lift the NFL's Vince Lombardi Trophy, which is awarded to the Super Bowl champions, and get a good look at the team's celebratory rings, which were made from 10-karat white gold and decorated with 219 diamonds and 17 rare green sapphires, according to TMZ.com.

Both artists took to Instagram to share snaps from the bash early on Friday (15Jun18).

"EAGLES RING PARTY!!! CONGRATS TO THE BIRDS," Meek captioned a snap of himself performing in the middle of the audience.