Ne-Yo welcomes fourth child

R&B star Ne-Yo has become a father for the fourth time.



The Closer hitmaker and his wife Crystal Renay welcomed a son named Roman Alexander-Raj Smith on Thursday (14Jun18), and the new mum took to Instagram on Friday (15Jun18) to announce his arrival.



"Born 6-14-18 at 2:11 pm 6pd (pounds) and 15 ounces 19 inches long," she captioned a post revealing his name. "He's so BEAUTIFUL."



Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, has yet to comment on the latest addition to his family.



Roman is a little brother for the couple's two-year-old boy Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., while the singer is also dad to daughter Madilyn, seven, and six-year-old son Mason, his kids with his ex-fiancee Monyetta Shaw.



Ne-Yo previously confessed he had mixed feelings after learning he and Crystal were expecting another son, because he had been hoping for a second daughter.



"I'm excited but I was banking on another girl because I have two boys already," he told People.com back in January (18). "I wanted to have two boys, two girls."



Ne-Yo was also keen to grant daughter Madilyn's wish for a little sister: "My daughter is my oldest," he explained. "When we found out it was a boy, she just started boohooing (crying). She so desperately wanted a little sister, so badly."



Days after he opened up about the new baby's gender, Crystal sparked rumours suggesting she had already given birth by posting a "throwback" photo of herself holding a newborn in a delivery room.



Fans started offering up their congratulations, but Ne-Yo subsequently made it clear it was an old picture, and urged followers to pay attention to the caption.



"If you read the caption under the picture, it stated that, 'OK, this is from when our son, our one-year-old... was born,'" he told news show Access Live on 31 January (18). "We're only five months in (to the new pregnancy). We've got some time y'all...! But I do appreciate how quick everybody was to jump in with congratulations and all that. That was cool."



Ne-Yo and Crystal wed in 2016.

