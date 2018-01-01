Nick Jonas praises 'incredible' Sophie Turner

Nick Jonas praised soon-to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner as "an incredible addition to our family".

The 25-year-old singer and actor sweetly gushed about the Game of Thrones star, who is engaged to his older brother Joe, and said the Jonas family are looking forward to the couple's nuptials.

"I’m very excited. I think Sophie is an incredible addition to our family. She’s like a sister to me already. I don’t have any details about the wedding for you, but I’m sure those will be out soon," he told Fox News.

Joe and Sophie became engaged in November (17) after a year of dating, and their wedding is rumoured to be taking place this winter after a busy couple of years for the pair.

While the 22-year-old has been on location in Northern Ireland filming the hotly-anticipated final season of the HBO fantasy drama series, fiance Joe has been in Australia filming the local version of hit TV singing competition The Voice.

Despite Nick's close bond with Sophie, he revealed she has remained tight-lipped on what's in store for the last-ever season of Game of Thrones, with the show's creators so determined to keep the secrets that even Joe has been made to sign a confidentiality agreement.

"She’s very good about her confidentiality agreement. So is (Joe). He’s not allowed to say anything either. But also, I don’t really want it to be spoiled. I’m kind of a fan seeing it as it happens," Nick said.

The Jumanji star is a regular presence on social media, updating fans almost daily with candid photos, including one of him at home with his family. And when asked by Fox News if he can still maintain a private life, with his fans following his every move on Instagram and Twitter, Nick was adamant he can still lead a normal life.

"I think trying your best to maintain a private life is key. It doesn’t always work out in the world that I’m in. But I think it’s really important," he explained. "My family and I, we’ve been a close group for a very long time. I’ve carried that into my adult life with my close friends.

"And also, I have a place in New York City. I love New York because it’s really a city where everyone is in their own world and doing their own thing, which is a nice feeling. I try to take those moments in and enjoy every aspect of it," Nick added.