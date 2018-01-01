NEWS Jess Glynne claims seventh Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Jess Glynne, whose latest single I’ll Be There claims the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



Jess edged out some seriously strong competition from Clean Bandit to score her seventh UK chart-topper, which extends her record for the most Number 1 singles by a British female artist. Jess also joins Tinie Tempah and Calvin Harris in scoring the most Number 1 singles of any act this decade; all three acts have racked up seven chart toppers apiece since 2010.



Celebrating the news, Jess told OfficialCharts.com:



“I’m speechless! All I can say is thank you to everyone who has supported the song. I find it incredibly insane that I hold a record for the most Number 1s for a British female. It’s insane to think I’ve achieved that so early in my career. It’s not just me on all those songs – I have to thank everybody I’ve collaborated with.”



The battle for this week’s Number 1 was incredibly close; Clean Bandit’s Solo ft. Demi Lovato finishes at Number 2 just 898 sales and streams behind Jess, climbing four places from last week.



Elsewhere, George Ezra’s Shotgun rises from 8 to 4, and two songs enter the Top 10 for the first time: Leave A Light On by Scottish newcomer Tom Walker leaps eight places to Number 8, and Cardi B lifts four places to 9 with I Like It ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, earning the rapper her second UK Top 10.



Several singles make big gains on this week’s Top 40: Years & Years’ If You’re Over Me scales seven spots to Number 12, Selena Gomez’s Back To You jumps ten places to 13, Maroon 5’s Girls Like You ft. Cardi B zooms 12 rungs to 16, and British rapper AJ Tracey claims his first Top 20 with Butterflies ft. Not3s, up five to 19.



A$AP Rocky’s Praise The Lord (Da Shine) ft. Skepta rockets 18 positions to a new peak of Number 1, 5 Seconds Of Summer’s Youngblood reaches a new personal best of Number 22, and M-22’s First Time ft. Medina also hits a new high at Number 24.



Further down, Jonas Blue lands his fifth Top 40 hit with Rise ft. Jack & Jack, which vaults 16 places to 31, Jorja Smith’s Blue Light is this week’s highest new entry at 38, and US rapper Juice WRLD scores his first UK Top 40 hit with Lucid Dreams, up 14 to Number 39.

