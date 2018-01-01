Paloma Faith cut maternity leave short for financial reasons

Paloma Faith has described motherhood as "hell", admitting she had to cut her maternity leave short because she was running out of funds.

The Changing hitmaker gave birth to her first child with her husband Leyman Lahcine in December 2016, and in a candid interview with Britain's i newspaper, she admitted that she has struggled with being a new mum.

"Don't get me wrong, I love my child, but it's hell," she said. "It doesn't matter how much help you've got, no one can explain how lonely it feels at night when you're waking up breast-feeding and you spend hours just wired on your own and you lose the will to live in a way, because your hormones are going mad and your husband is usually asleep snoring next to you. There's so much resentment."

The 36-year-old also revealed that she came back to work earlier than she was intending to after having her baby because she received an urgent call from her accountant which give her a "little panic".

"I'm not well-off," she admitted. "I think it was a combination of wanting to stay relevant but also generating an income. My accountant called me and said, you need to think about earning some money now, because otherwise…'."

She went straight back into the studio and produced The Architect, which was released in November (17), less than a year after her child was born.

Despite her struggles with motherhood, Paloma would like to have two or three children, which will all be raised gender neutral, like her first, whose name and gender she has never publicly revealed.

She wants her kids to feel like they have the choice to live how they want to.

"I was always called a girl but I had Lego and Meccano and I had dolls but I didn’t like them, so I had the choice," she said.