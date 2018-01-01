Pete Davidson got advice from Nick Cannon on proposing to Ariana Grande

Mariah Carey's ex Nick Cannon has no doubt his protege Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were meant to be together, and urges anyone mocking their whirlwind romance to witness the love.

Cannon has been watching the romance snowball over the past few months and reveals Davidson came to him to ask for advice before he proposed to the No Tears Left to Cry singer last month (May18).

He acknowledges the pair have only been together for weeks, but insists he sees true love when he looks at them.

"I watched them both grow up," Cannon, who once offered Pete a gig on his Wild 'N Out show before he became a Saturday Night Live regular, tells news show Entertainment Tonight.

"I used to have a radio show in NYC in the mornings and this kid called in one day, 15 years old and said, 'I want to open up for you doing stand-up'. I was like, 'Yeah, all right, tell me a joke'. He told me a joke and I was like, 'This kid is pretty funny...' I took him on the road with me."

Cannon was there to witness the spark between Pete and Ariana, and he gave his pal his blessing to pop the question: "He called before he was going to do it...," Nick recalls. "He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going. Love is in the air!'

"To see them together... and I've been one of those dudes with one of those fantasy, fantastic relationships where you just go off and get married, so I was like, 'Do it...!' I've congratulated Pete. I haven't spoken to Ariana, but I'm happy for them.

"I think they're outstanding. They're young people in love and you can't knock that... I'm up for all weddings. I'll officiate. I don't know how long they'll last if you let me do it, but I'm up for it."

Cannon knows all about whirlwind romances - he wed Mariah after just a few weeks of dating in 2008. The couple went on to have two children before splitting in 2016.

"I'm a hopeless romantic, or as I say, a fearless romantic," he tells ET. "I just like to jump into it, and sometimes it can get you in trouble, but it makes for some great stories."