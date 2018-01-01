Jennifer Lopez's daughter performs to her songs at dance recital

Jennifer Lopez played the proud mother on Wednesday night (13Jun18) as her 10-year-old daughter showed off her moves to the superstar's hit songs during a dance recital.

The singer/actress was joined by both her ex-husband, Emme's dad Marc Anthony, and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for the family night out, as the former baseball ace's two girls, 13-year-old Natasha and Ella, 10, also took part in the event.

J.Lo shared snaps of the girls preparing for the big gig on her Instagram Story timeline, revealing she became their "on call makeup artist" as she helped them get stage ready.

"Recital Day!!!" she captioned one image of the three youngsters, while another showed Lopez putting red lipstick on Emme.

"When your dreams come true..." she wrote on the picture.

The 48-year-old also posted video footage of the show itself as videos for J.Lo's singles On the Floor, Jenny From the Block, and Get Right were played on the venue's big screen while Emme and Ella performed as part of a group.

"It's a new generation of party people," Jennifer captioned one clip.

"Oh, they're killing me right now!" she could be heard gushing in another video, as she cheered them on and remarked, "Yeah! Oh, my God, they killed it!"

Rodriguez's eldest daughter, Natasha, danced to a remix of Madonna's Vogue hit, and Jennifer was equally as excited for her, writing, "Get It TashTash" across footage of the teen's set.

After the show, Jennifer shared a photo of the beaming blended families, including Emme's twin Max, on Instagram.

"#familiaprimero," read the caption, which translates to "family first".

Jennifer and Marc have remained close since finalising their divorce in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. She began dating Rodriguez early last year (17).