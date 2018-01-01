John Legend and Chrissy Teigen donate to rights organisation on President Trump's birthday

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have donated $288,000 (GBP216,700) to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) organisation in support of immigrant families on U.S. President Donald Trump's 72nd birthday.

Teigen took to social media to announce the donation on Thursday (14Jun18) and revealed it was in response to President Trump's new policy of separating parents from their children if they illegally cross the border into the U.S.

The model also revealed each member of her four-person family has donated $72,000 (GBP54,200) to the organisation.

"John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration," she wrote on Twitter. "These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent. On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump's Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU."

Chrissy and John have been vocal critics of President Trump and last month (May18) John slammed the U.S. leader for calling undocumented immigrants "animals".

"We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in - and we're stopping a lot of them - but we're taking people out of the country," Trump said while discussing illegal immigration. "You wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people. These are animals."

His comments didn't sit well with John, who was quick to tweet: "Even human beings who commit heinous acts are the same species as us, not 'animals'...," the singer responded.

"Dehumanising large groups of people is the demagogue's precursor to visiting violence and pain upon them," he added. "It makes it easier to destroy their families and much worse."