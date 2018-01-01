Miley Cyrus blasts Stefano Gabbana for insulting Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus is slamming Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana after he called Selena Gomez "ugly" on Instagram earlier this week (ends15Jun18).

The outspoken Italian fashion guru hit headlines on Wednesday (13Jun18) after he made the rude comment in a caption section beneath an image of the singer and actress, posted by The Catwalk Italia.

He wrote: "E proprio brutta!!!", which translates to "She's so ugly!!!".

Gabbana then doubled down on his attack against the Come and Get It hitmaker after another commenter suggested Selena "looks like a Pomeranian dog".

"hahahahahaha is true hahahaha," he responded.

Selena has not responded to Stefano's comments, but her friend Miley is now blasting the fashion designer.

"What that d**k head said (if it's true) is f**king false and total bull s**t," Cyrus wrote in the comments section of a fan photo of the two singers hugging.

"She fine as f**k," she added.

Miley is not the only celebrity to defend Gomez - Tommy Dorfman, who stars in 13 Reasons Why - the Netflix show she produces, also took to social media to call out Gabbana over his comments.

"@stefanobabbana you're tired and over. your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018," he wrote online. "it is no longer tolerable or chic. please take many seats."

This isn't the first time Gabbana's insulting statements have sparked outrage this month - he lit up The Catwalk Italia Instagram profile page just last week (08Jun18) by slamming Kate Moss' Saint Laurent outfit, writing: "No", to indicate his disapproval of her look.