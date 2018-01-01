Cardi B joins Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez on Maxim Hot 100

Pregnant rapper Cardi B has joined the likes of Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez on 2018's Maxim Hot 100.

Model-turned-actress Kate Upton was named the sexiest woman of the year by magazine editors last week (ends08Jun18), landing her on the cover of the July/August (18) issue, and now the rest of the annual poll has been revealed online.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, who is expecting her first child with her rapper fiance Offset, features among The Divas group of honourees, alongside Beyonce, J.Lo, Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Cardi's former rap rival Nicki Minaj.

The category, which celebrates "powerful pop divas" who "are totally heating up 2018", also boasts Rita Ora, Camila Cabello, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Meanwhile, sexy sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been dubbed The Bombshells, a group which also includes the Jenners' half-sister Khloe Kardashian, and fellow new mums Irina Shayk and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, as well as models Adriana Lima, Heidi Klum, and 2017's number one, Hailey Baldwin.

Actresses Alicia Vikander, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Bryce Dallas Howard, Megan Fox, Zendaya, and Bella Thorne help to make up the Screen Sirens stunners, while Chrissy Teigen leads The Funny Girls, alongside the likes of Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, and Rachel Brosnahan.

The Power Players round out the list with stars such as Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney, Prince Harry's new wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, and her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump also making the cut.