Shawn Mendes vows to only post positive messages on social media

Shawn Mendes only posts positive messages online because he takes his duties as a role model so seriously.

The There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back singer has earned a legion of fans since he achieved global fame in 2015, and because he likes to be a good role model for them, he has set a rule for himself to keep it positive on social media, because he is fully aware of how they could be affected by one of his posts.

"I wish you could be me for a couple of hours. You never truly understand the magnitude of the people you're affecting when you write something online," he told Wonderland magazine in a cover interview.

"I don't think that ever clicks with you because it's impossible to picture talking to 30 million people. That's being said, I do think about it. I don't post dumb s**t online and I process that social media is littered with negative stuff. If I'm going to add to it, I'm going to make it positive. That's my rule."

The 19-year-old Canadian is seen as pop's golden boy, but he joked to the magazine that while he might be well behaved now, there's still time for him to go off the rails.

"I think I've been really lucky to have a good foundation of people around me... I'm just a normal person and nobody talks me up too much," he explained. "You never know though, give it a couple more years and you might be taking back everything you just said."

"I mean, I haven't had a chance," he joked. "I just need a few years! Don't jinx me!"

Shawn appears on two covers of Wonderland's summer 2018 issue to promote his new self-titled album, which was released in May (18).