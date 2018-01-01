NEWS Beyonce and JAY-Z wish twins happy birthday during concert Newsdesk Share with :







Beyonce and JAY-Z gave a birthday shout out to their twins Sir and Rumi Carter onstage in Manchester on Wednesday night (13Jun18).



The Crazy in Love hitmaker gave a sweet birthday shout out to her babies during the superstar couple's On the Run II Tour concert at the Etihad Stadium in England on Wednesday.



In a video shared by a fan Instagram account, the Halo hitmaker can be seen dressed in a glittery black ensemble and black thigh-high boots, with her wavy blonde locks flowing in a half updo.



As she concludes the couple's Young Forever/Halo remix, the mum-of-three turns to her husband, smiles and says: "Happy birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you."



Beyonce announced she was expecting twins last year (17) with a now-iconic photo of herself wearing a veil and dressed in a pink bra and blue underwear, cradling her growing baby bump against a floral backdrop.



"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," she captioned the image.



The Listen singer later confirmed their safe arrival by sharing a touching photo of the young babies in their mother's arms alongside the caption, "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today" on 13 July.



The twins have not been seen publicly since, but do make a special appearance during footage of Beyonce and Jay-Z's vow renewal ceremony, which plays during their concerts.



Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson also shared a never-before-seen picture of the twins on her Instagram last week.



"My babies," she captioned an image of the smiling tots with their parents.

