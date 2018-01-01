NEWS Demi Lovato returns to stage after vocal cord troubles Newsdesk Share with :







Demi Lovato is relieved to have "made it through" her concert in Scotland on Wednesday (13Jun18) after scrapping two previous tour dates due to swollen vocal cords.



The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker disappointed fans in London on Sunday (10Jun18) after cancelling her set at The O2 Arena hours before showtime, and she had to pull out of another gig in Birmingham, England on Tuesday (12Jun18) as she continued to nurse voice issues.



After a few days of rest, Demi was able to resume her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour in Glasgow on Wednesday, and she took to Twitter before the performance to give fans an update on her health.



"At the venue... so ready to get back on stage!!! Whos ready?!!" she wrote. "I feel sooooo (sic) much better, thank you for all your well wishes!!!! You guys are the best!!!"



However, Demi explained she would need a little backing help from the audience as she continued to recover from her ailment.



"I still have to protect my voice so y'all may have to hit the high notes for me tonight," she added.



The show was a success and Demi returned to Twitter after the gig to celebrate the achievement.



"Well guys I made it through the show!!" she exclaimed. "I've never sang in falsetto so much in my life but I still had fun!! Thank you Glasgow!!!"



Demi will be able to enjoy another day of rest before her next stop in Newcastle, England on Friday (15Jun18).



She had previously shared her "frustration and sadness" at having to axe her weekend concert in London at the advice of medical experts as she apologised to ticketholders. That performance was rescheduled for 25 June, but fans who had been planning to attend the Birmingham show have yet to be given a make-up date.

