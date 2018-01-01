Nicki Minaj wants to encourage young fans to abstain from sex

Nicki Minaj is using lyrics on her upcoming album to encourage her impressionable female fans to value their bodies and abstain from casual sex.

The rapper is known for showing off her curves in raunchy outfits on social media, but she is concerned platforms like Instagram and Twitter are making it easier for young women to be swayed by offers of cash for sex simply by flaunting their figures online, creating a generation of "modern-day prostitutes".

"I don't really know how to say that without being offensive," she begins as she broaches the sensitive topic with Elle magazine. "Maybe I was naive, but I didn't realise how many girls were modern-day prostitutes.

"Whether you're a stripper, or whether you're an Instagram girl - these girls are so beautiful and they have so much to offer. But I started finding out that you give them a couple thousand dollars, and you can have sex with them.

"I was like, 'Yikes.' It's just sad that they don't know their worth. It makes me sad as a woman. And it makes me sad that maybe I've contributed to that in some way."

Nicki insists she has nothing against women who do engage in various forms of prostitution, but she wants to make it clear that feeling empowered by embracing sex appeal isn't the same as selling sex.

"I just don't know if girls who look up to me think that (sex and sex appeal are different) when I'm posting a sexy picture," she muses. "I'm actually the antithesis of all of that. I'm more of, like, the snobby girl, like the 'Uh, what?' type of girl. And I want girls to be like that. I'd rather you be called snobby or a b**ch or conceited - I'd rather you be called that than easy, and a ho, and a slut."

The message is one she underlines in songs from her forthcoming release Queen, which she hopes will show fans that it's "OK to keep your legs closed".

Nicki, who split from hip-hop icon Nas last year (17), references her own sex life in one track, on which she raps, "Abstaining from sex, had to zen my body/I ain't giving, so don't ask, I don't lend my body/He gotta be king status to get in my body."

Elsewhere in the Elle interview, the Chun-Li hitmaker also claims her single status has enabled her to focus on unlocking new elements of her artistry, because she had previously been in and out of long-term relationships since the age of 15.

"I really think it's gonna be the best album of the year," the 35-year-old predicts of Queen, her first album in four years. "Spiritually, I've experienced more growth in the last six months of my life, of my career, than I have in the last eight years. It's the first time in my (adult) life I've ever been single."

Queen is set for release in August (18).