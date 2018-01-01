Nicki Minaj adamant being single has improved her music

Nicki Minaj has insisted being single has helped her create "the best album of the year."

The Starships rapper is gearing up to release her upcoming record Queen, her first since 2014, and even took a break from social media in order to focus on its content. In an interview with Elle U.S. she shared how happy she is with the results of her hard work, and believes that being single for the first time since she was 15 years old has allowed her to unlock new elements of her artistry.

“I really think it’s gonna be the best album of the year,” the 35-year-old predicted. "Spiritually, I’ve experienced more growth in the last six months of my life, of my career, than I have in the last eight years. It’s the first time in my life I’ve ever been single.”

The Anaconda hitmaker is one of the world's best-selling musical artists and considered by many as one of the best rappers in the hip-hop world. Though she counts fellow rappers including Nas, Meek Mill and Safaree Lloyd Samuels as ex-boyfriends, Nicki is extremely proud of the fact that she's forged her own success without the help of a man.

“As soon as I realised that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk, without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me…," the Grammy nominee recalled. "Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful.

"The fact that I am a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money," she continued. "I don’t need a man for a job. I’ve never had to f**k for beats. I’ve never had to f**k for a record deal. I don’t have those pressures.”

Nicki has also refused to compromise her signature sex appeal for anybody.

“I love being sexy; I’m never gonna stop being an exhibitionist,” the Chun-Li rapper smiled.